Portland’s All Classical Gets Record-Breaking Charitable Grant

As Portland’s All Classical Radio (KQAC) moves into its new downtown home, the station has received a substantial housewarming gift: the largest contribution in All Classical’s history. The $750,000 grant comes from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

All funds are allocated for the network’s relocation capital campaign as construction on the new headquarters in Portland’s historic KOIN Tower continues, with a grand opening set for July.

The Murdock Trust will partially finance the construction of the main broadcast studio, named “the Observatory.” In addition, the new media arts center will house three multimedia studios for audio production and a creative studio, “Studio Bee,” dedicated to the International Children’s Arts Network (ICANradio.org), youth initiatives, and mentorships.

The new facility will also feature a performance hall for community gatherings.

In response to the Murdock Trust’s generosity, All Classical’s Board of Directors has initiated a matching challenge, aiming to raise an additional $500,000 towards its $10 million capital campaign goal. Since the campaign’s commencement in May 2023, the station has secured 55% of the necessary funds.

All Classical Radio President and CEO Suzanne Nance said, “Success in this capital campaign will enable All Classical Radio to build upon its strong 40-year foundation of service to listeners in our region and beyond. The media arts center will expand opportunities for the entire arts community, and will help revitalize our city. I love this place, and its people — and I know what we can accomplish when we work together. With this gift, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is leading the charge, propelling us forward, and already inspiring additional support.”

Murdock Trust Senior Director of Arts, Culture, & Education Lorin Schmit Dunlop commented, “Our benefactor, Jack Murdock, believed strongly in the power and potential of radio to bring people together, and All Classical Radio has been doing just that for forty years. We are thrilled to support their move to a new broadcast studio in the heart of Portland so they can continue to engage and inspire for forty more years, and beyond.”