Portland’s All Classical Getting New Downtown Studio

All Classical 89.9 (KQAC), an independent radio station serving Oregon and Southwest Washington, is moving its headquarters to a larger space in downtown Portland. The new 15,000-square-foot office in KOIN Tower will include a media arts center, recording studios, and community gathering spaces. The move is seen as an opportunity to invest, expand, and support the arts in a greater way.

KQAC aims to raise $6 million for the new location and has already secured nearly half of the necessary funding through collaborations with key partners. The station is engaging with previous supporters, foundations, corporate sponsors, and potentially the Portland City Council for further funding and support. The move is part of the station’s commitment to contribute to the rejuvenation of downtown Portland alongside other arts organizations.