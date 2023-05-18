iHeart Orlando Organizes Day For Furry Friends

iHeartMedia Orlando’s 104.5 The BEAT (WTKS-HD2) is organizing a family fun event called Barks in The City to celebrate furry family members in the community. The event, taking place on June 3, aims to raise funds for Canine Companions, an organization that trains assistance dogs for people with disabilities.

DJ D Strong and Kelly V, on-air personalities from 104.5 The BEAT, will host the event, and attendees can purchase tickets and raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes. Information can be found and donations can be made on the event site.