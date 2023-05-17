Audacy LA Hosting KNX A.I. Town Hall

Audacy’s KNX News 97.1 in Los Angeles is hosting a one-hour town hall broadcast called “Reality in an A.I. World” on Thursday. The panel discussion aims to address concerns and uncertainties surrounding artificial intelligence and its impact on various aspects of modern life, including education, the workforce, and Hollywood.

The panelists include actor and filmmaker Justine Bateman, CEO of the A.I. Responsibility Lab Ramsay Brown, and Berkeley Center for Law and Technology co-director Brandie Nonnecke.. Hosted by KNX News hosts Mike Simpson and Charles Feldman, the event will be broadcast live on 97.1 and streamed on the KNX site.