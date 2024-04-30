WECO Raises $67k For East Tennessee Tornado Victims

Wartburg, Tennessee’s WECO Radio held a radiothon on April 23 to support their neighbors in Sunbright, which was severely impacted by an EF-1 tornado on April 2. With a population of just 519, the community’s damages did not receive any FEMA aid due to not reaching the $12 million threshold required for federal assistance.

Thanks to the overwhelming support from listeners and local businesses, WECO’s radiothon successfully raised more than $67,000 to directly aid those affected by the tornado.

WECO, a station proudly owned and operated by the Knight Family, is preparing to celebrate its 54th anniversary.

General Manager Ed Knight told Radio Ink, “The $67,000 that was raised for the Sunbright radiothon was the largest amount in the history of WECO. Special thanks to the local community that supports us and special thanks to our on air staff that did an outstanding job.”