Futuri Receives AI Honor From NAB Show 2024 For SpotOn

Futuri has been honored with the NAB Show 2024 Product of the Year Award for AI/Machine Learning for its artificial intelligence platform, SpotOn. This platform utilizes AI technology to rapidly generate spec spots for both radio and television.

SpotOn creates scripts and voices them using either cloned human voices or a selection of synthetic voices, then creates a final product with a backing track from Futuri’s royalty-free library.

Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig said, “SpotOn is an excellent example of how broadcasters can save time and resources by responsibly leveraging AI to create commercials quickly and efficiently. By embracing AI, media professionals can focus on being more creative and less process-oriented, ultimately driving success in their organizations.”

NAB Global Connections and Events Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb added, “NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace showcasing the latest trends and technology spanning creation, distribution and monetization in the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry. Congratulations to Futuri for winning the prestigious 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award, a testament to the groundbreaking innovation in AI and Machine Learning embodied by SpotOn. Its profound impact on the content lifecycle underscores its pivotal role in empowering storytellers to navigate present challenges and embrace the opportunities of tomorrow.”