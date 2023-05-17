Carter Broadcast Adds Third Station To Kansas City

Carter Broadcast Group has launched a new radio station in Kansas City called RNB 106.9 (KPRS-HD2/K295CH), which focuses on R&B music. The station will feature artists such as Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, and Michael Jackson, as well as the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show on weekdays. RNB 106.9 FM joins CBG’s other two Kansas City stations, Hot 103 Jamz (KPRS) and Gospel 1590 (KPRT-AM).

“RNB 106.9 FM strengthens our position in the Kansas City market. It’s an opportunity for CBG to serve an upper demographic audience with a passion for great R&B music,” said President of Gray Communications Tony Gray.

“The debut of the all-new, RNB 106.9 FM, is very significant to the history of the Carter Broadcast Group. Monday, May 15, marks our 73rd anniversary of launching our first station, KPRS-AM, in Kansas City, Missouri,” said CBG President Michael Carter. “This strategic launch enhances our connection with the Kansas City community and allows us to super-serve R&B music fans.”