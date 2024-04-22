106-Mile Walk Ends With Record Year For St. Jude At Thunder 106

Press Communications’ Thunder 106 (WKMK/WTHJ) in New Jersey concluded its annual “Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon,” raising a record $214,812. This brings their cumulative 12-year total to $1,551,112 in contributions to St. Jude’s pediatric cancer care and research.

The Radiothon, which took place on April 11 and 12, encouraged listeners to become “Partners in Hope” through monthly donations made via the St. Jude website, phone, or text. As part of the event, Thunder 106 VP of Programming Mike Ryan, embarked on a 106-mile walk along Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Pt. Pleasant starting on the evening of April 12.

The fundraising walk concluded on April 14 at 5 with the “Boots on the Boards” event at Jenk’s Club, featuring a performance by Scotty McCreery.

Ryan expressed deep gratitude for the unprecedented listener support this year, stating, “It means everything to me to help St Jude in their mission to end childhood cancer. Once again, our listeners came through with an amazing amount of donations … More than ever before. I am so grateful for their support!”