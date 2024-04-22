Director of Programming

Responsible for managing and coordinating the overall programming strategy of a community driven AAA, an FM variety format and a new regional soft AC. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

1) Growing audience size from today’s base line to a competitive profile.

2) Growing TSL via creative scheduling and programming.

3) Creating, implementing, and reviewing the station’s programming strategy, including the determination of program content, and the overall sound of the station.

4) Supervise and guide on-air talent, producers, and other program staff to ensure high-quality content. Training staff members, scheduling shifts, ensuring compliance with station policies, and providing constructive feedback.

5) Compliance with FCC Rules and Regulations, protect the licenses.

6) Community Engagement: engaging with the community, station donors, and other stakeholders.

7) Coach, hire, air check, and boost the energy and profile of a great on-air staff.

8) Work with the sales department to grow revenue by reviewing scripts, topics, music, promotions and advertisements before they go on air to ensure they best serve the public, advertisers and the radio station objectives.

9) Monitor listener feedback and ratings data to assess program success and make necessary changes if required.

10) A team player with a 5th gear willing to pull a shift, create content on social media, help set up an event (or 50) and never ask anyone to do anything you cannot do.