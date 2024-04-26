Yavapai Broadcasting in Central/Northern Arizona is currently seeking a motivated and ambitious account executive to join our team!

As an account executive with Yavapai Broadcasting, you will have the opportunity to sell some of the most popular radio stations, and a full digital portfolio reaching thousands of listeners in the cental/northern Arizona area.

Working in Northern Arizona means being surrounded by breathtaking scenery every day. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast seeking adventure in the Grand Canyon, Sedona’s spiritual vortexes, or the tranquil forests of Flagstaff, or you’re drawn to the vibrant cultural scene and tight-knit communities. Northern Arizona offers a lifestyle that seamlessly blends work and play. The region fosters a sense of connection to community, making it an ideal place to live, work, and thrive.

We offer a competitive salary, as well as ongoing training and support to help you achieve your goals. We welcome candidates from all backgrounds and experiences.

Send resume and info to Director of Sales Mike Jensen: [email protected]