Morning Show Host

Dakota Broadcasting is seeking an experienced on-air personality opening on 105.5 Maverick FM, Northeast South Dakota’s leading 100,000-watt Country station. Must have at least 3 years of on-air experience. The morning show must be entertaining, dynamic, and just fun to listen to. Mornings drive the day, and we’re looking for a real good driver!

Position responsibilities will include:

• Live daily on-air shift

• Appearances at station promotions and remote broadcasts

· Commercial production and audio editing through Adobe Audition

· Scheduling and Monitoring network/syndicated programming, including live sports broadcasts

· Engaging listeners through social media

Music scheduling, automation software, and sports play-by-play experience are preferred.

To apply, send a resume, an on-air sample, and three references

Dakota Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $35,000.00 – $45,000.00 per year based on experience. Moving expenses may be considered.

Benefits:

• 401(k)

• 401(k) matching

• Dental Insurance

• Flexible spending account

• Health insurance

• Life insurance

• Paid time off

• Vision insurance

Schedule:

• 8-hour shift

• Monday through Friday

Please email your resume and air check to: [email protected]