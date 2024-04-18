Morning Show Host

Dakota Broadcasting is seeking an experienced on-air personality opening on 105.5 Maverick FM, Northeast South Dakota’s leading 100,000-watt Country station. Must have at least 3 years of on-air experience. The morning show must be entertaining, dynamic, and just fun to listen to. Mornings drive the day, and we’re looking for a real good driver!
Position responsibilities will include:
• Live daily on-air shift
• Appearances at station promotions and remote broadcasts
· Commercial production and audio editing through Adobe Audition
· Scheduling and Monitoring network/syndicated programming, including live sports broadcasts
· Engaging listeners through social media
Music scheduling, automation software, and sports play-by-play experience are preferred.
To apply, send a resume, an on-air sample, and three references
Dakota Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $35,000.00 – $45,000.00 per year based on experience. Moving expenses may be considered.
Benefits:
• 401(k)
• 401(k) matching
• Dental Insurance
• Flexible spending account
• Health insurance
• Life insurance
• Paid time off
• Vision insurance
Schedule:
• 8-hour shift
• Monday through Friday
Please email your resume and air check to: [email protected]