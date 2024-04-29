Program Director 99.9 The Wolf (WTHT)

Are you an innovative, driven individual with a passion for radio? Do you have winning programming, management, and on-air experience? Do you work well across the board from programming to sales?

If so, Binnie Media is looking for our next Superstar Program Director for Country 99.9 The Wolf, WTHT-FM. Currently nominated by the Academy of Country Music for Medium Market Station of the Year! We are New England’s largest locally-owned media company, with no debt and a reach of 1.5 million people each week in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

What we need:

• An experienced, organized, and detail-oriented leader with a resume of successfully coaching talent and programming a format for optimum performance.

• A proven vision of successfully creating content for broadcast and digital.

• Audio, video, social, and live event expertise.

You must possess a collaborative attitude and creative thinking to support the transition of content into revenue; working closely with sales leadership and clients to achieve customer goals without conceding product integrity.

• A minimum of six (6) years’ on-air, and experience in managing and programming.

• Documented ratings success is mandatory.

• Strong music industry relationships are a plus.

Responsibilities include:

• Programming music; creating and scheduling imaging.

• Experience working in a fast-paced environment; able to juggle multiple projects simultaneously.

• Self-starter with the ability to work independently.

• Proven track record of successfully executing promotional events and campaigns.

• Strong leadership skills and the ability to manage a team effectively.

• Flexibility to work evenings/weekends and attend events as required.

We have a huge footprint in the local community and this position is one of the most sought-after in our company, so the bar is extremely high for the next leader of this iconic brand.

Binnie Media is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment based on race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status.

Aircheck and resume to [email protected] Attn: Heath Cole