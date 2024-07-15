WBYT/B100 – South Bend, IN is looking for a Morning Show Co-Host. Candidates must have a minimum of three years’ on-air experience. The ideal candidate is a team player that can be ready and prepared for the day by 6 a.m. Monday-Friday and create engaging content on multi-platforms. They also believe in participating in the community, station events and promotions, enjoy country music, and love to have fun! If you match that description, please send your resume, demo, and production sample to [email protected]. Federated Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

