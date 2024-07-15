Health Issues Force Wisconsin Radio Host Into Early Retirement

Woodward Communications’ 105.7 WAPL in Appleton, WI announced the sudden departure of morning host Rick McNeal due to severe health complications. McNeal was already scheduled to retire after nearly four decades, but his condition expedited his exit.

McNeal returned to WAPL for the first time in four months on Monday morning to say, “With no real end in sight, and since I was planning to retire at the end of the year anyway, now seems like as good of time as any to step away.”

In March, the Rick and Cutter Show co-host experienced a fall in his apartment, leading to 48 hours of immobility and subsequent severe medical conditions, including cellulitis and a blood clot in the same leg. While receiving treatment, it was discovered that one of the antibiotics he was given for the cellulitis had damaged his kidneys.

This all has led to continued hospitalizations and rehab, preventing his return to the air. In addition, his insurance ceased coverage for not progressing fast enough for their liking. A GoFundMe page set up in mid-June has raised $27,501 of its $45,000 goal to cover the $350-per-day costs of his rehabilitation and therapy.

Additionally, McNeal’s former co-host Len Nelson, who was fired for an inflammatory post following the death of Rush Limbaugh, is organizing a benefit concert set for September.

WAPL shared their regret over McNeal’s early exit in a social media post, saying, “It’s a tough spot all around, no doubt about it. Sucks for him, sucks for you, sucks for us. If Rick is feeling up to it, he may return as a guest in the future. Let’s come together to send Rick our best wishes and gear up to welcome a new voice to the team. Stay tuned for updates on his upcoming benefit event.”