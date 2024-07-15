Univision LA Executive Alejandra Santamaria Takes Lead at LAist

Southern California Public Radio, the operator of Los Angeles NPR affiliate LAist 89.3 (KPCC), has named Univision Los Angeles executive Alejandra Santamaria as the organization’s new President and CEO, succeeding Herb Scannell.

Santamaria most recently served as interim President, General Manager, and VP, Director of Sales for Univision Los Angeles, overseeing operations and sales for four radio stations, three television properties, and the cluster’s digital arm. She has also served as President and General Manager of Univision Arizona, and is a founding member of Univision’s Women’s Leadership Council.

Scannell, who announced his retirement in September, spent the past four years leading SCPR and led through the group’s change in on-air branding to align with its LAist.com website and launch of LAist Studios.

Santamaria steps in as SCPR faces budgetary issues shared by much of the public radio sector. In May, LAist projected a $4 million and $5 million deficit over the next two years and offered a voluntary buyout program to its staff. Donations currently constitute more than two-thirds of the station’s funding, per LAist Chief Content Officer Kristen Muller.

SCPR Board Chair Drew Murphy commented, “Alex is the leader LAist needs today and for the future. Public radio remains a vital, important part of the Los Angeles media ecosystem and we are confident that her experience and talent is ideal to shepherd us forward, helping us to deliver on our mission, while remaining financially sound, in order to continue our role as an essential resource for our community.”

Santamaria said, “Los Angeles is my home and I am thrilled to lead one of the premier mission-driven organizations serving my community. I am ready to bring those skills and passion to LAist. The reporting LAist is doing is some of the best in the world. Now it’s our job to shine a brighter light on great reporting and continue to be a resource for Angelenos.”