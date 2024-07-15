Radio Ad Business As Usual Is Good News Following The 4th

While it wasn’t last week’s golden boom, radio had some very positive takeaways coming off a big Independence Day week for advertising and heading into 2024’s third quarter, according to the latest report from Media Monitors for the week of July 8-14.

Of the top national radio advertisers, Progressive again returned to its first-place position – one it has held the majority of the year – with 63,471 spots, but just because the holiday sales have passed, that doesn’t mean the home improvement battle is over. Lowe’s and The Home Depot finished second and third, with 58,970 and 49,591 ad plays.

Language learning app Babbel held steady at fourth with 42,468 advertisements, while fast-food chain Wendy’s popped back into the top five with 37,030 spots. Another home improvement brand, Grainger, returned to the top ten, while T-Mobile and NHTSA both saw big bumps this past week.