Worship 24/7 Expands To Houston With Help From Hope

Portland, OR-based Christian broadcaster Worship 24/7 is expanding its partnership with Hope Media Group, first formed in October 2023, to expand Worship 24/7’s programming to HMG-owned signals in Houston and Evansville, IN.

In Houston, Worship 24/7 will be heard on Hope Media’s KSBJ-HD2 and 91.3, while in Evansville, the network will be broadcast on WJWA-HD4 and 100.1. Hope Media and Worship 24/7 began their collaboration in Portland under a Local Marketing Agreement, with the success of this initial venture paving the way for multi-market growth.

Worship 24/7 broadcasts an all-worship music format across the Pacific Northwest, including Tacoma, Spokane, and Central Oregon, while operating other signals in Amarillo, Georgia, and Iowa.

Hope Media Group CEO and President Joe Paulo said, “We have the technology and capability to further pursue our mission of engaging people to love Jesus, serve others, and spread Hope. Our strategic relationship with Worship 24/7 allows us to serve more people today and prepare for the future as HD radios become more prevalent.”

Worship 24/7 President and General Manager David Harms added, “We love collaborating with Hope Media Group, and it’s exciting to see how quickly God is expanding the reach of Worship 24/7 through this partnership. We will continue to seek any and every opportunity that will serve to ignite a listener’s passion for God through worship.”