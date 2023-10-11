Worship 24/7 Signs LMA With Hope Media Group In Portland

Christian broadcaster Hope Media Group has entered into a Local Marketing Agreement with Worship 24/7, a Portland-based radio and digital ministry. Starting on October 30, Worship 24/7’s programming will be broadcast on KKWA, a station that has been airing HMG’s WayFM network for the past four years. Worship 24/7 is already available on eight terrestrial US signals and is heard in 191 countries.

KKWA was formed in 2019 when HMG finalized its acquisition of KWEE from 3 Horizons LLC, which had previously been a part of an LMA with Alpha Media.

HMG CEO and President Joe Paulo said, “Worship 24/7 is a unique brand that aligns with the passion and purpose of HMG and will be a great partner as we expand Christian media options for the Portland market. We are committed to serving the people of the Pacific Northwest, and together with Worship 24/7 we can offer an around-the-clock worship experience as a truly meaningful and differentiated media option.”

Worship 24/7 President and General Manager David Harms stated, “Four years ago, when we launched Worship 24/7, we were optimistic about what God would do with this idea, but all expectations of signals, listener support, audience, and ministry impact have been far exceeded. This LMA and partnership with Hope Media Group establishes a signal in our own backyard and will ignite further growth of this worldwide ministry.”