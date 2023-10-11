CBS News’ Adrienne Roark Joins Broadcasters Foundation Board

Adrienne Roark, President of Content Development and Integration for CBS News, Stations, and CBS Media Ventures, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. The announcement came during the BFoA’s recent board meeting.

Roark brings a wealth of experience to the role, overseeing CBS Television Network stations in key East Coast markets. She focuses on content integration and team cohesion to achieve audience reach, industry leadership, and organizational efficiency. In her prior roles, Roark served as President of CBS Stations and held various executive leadership positions at stations in Portland. She also has a strong news background, including serving as News Director at CBS-Owned stations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami.

“We are excited to welcome Adrienne to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Having another accomplished executive join our board is important as we extend awareness of our charitable mission to everyone in broadcasting.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Tim and the Board to find ways to bring help to more broadcasters who qualify,” Roark added. “The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity devoted exclusively to helping broadcasters in acute need. Joining the Board is one way I can give back to this industry and support colleagues who need it most.”

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has been active for over 70 years, providing financial aid to broadcasters who have faced catastrophic events, diseases, or other unforeseen tragedies. Its board is composed of esteemed executives from a range of broadcasting and related companies.