Rainmaker Pathway, CD Media Offer Sales Action For Q4

Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works and CD Media Consulting are joining forces to host Salesperson Momentum, a special Q4 radio sales event. The free, mobile-friendly gathering is set for Thursday, October 12, and aims to provide actionable insights for revenue generation.

The event is open to local radio sellers, sales managers, and market managers focused on boosting their Q4 revenue and setting a strong pace for 2024.

The line-up includes industry experts such as Chris Fleming from CD Media Consulting, Chris Bullock, General Manager for Saga Communications in Springfield, Illinois, and John Moesch from West Texas Radio Group, Midland-Odessa, Texas. Co-hosted by RPC’s Loyd Ford, the event promises on-the-ground advice from various U.S. radio markets and strategies to enhance revenue performance.

Salesperson Momentum will be available on-demand via The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast on platforms like Apple, Audible, and Spotify.

“When Chris Fleming and I get together, we look for the right mix of experts for each of our quarterly sales events, address current conditions and what we expect to see in the coming quarter,” said Ford.

Fleming added, “You’ll get to hear what’s happening in different markets around the country. It’s a granular look with the injection of ideas that can make a difference for you

in the coming two quarters. That’s valuable, free and it’s on-demand.”