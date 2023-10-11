WAMU’s Erika Pulley-Hayes Named One Of D.C.’s Most Powerful

Erika Pulley-Hayes, GM of American University’s NPR member WAMU, has been honored by Washingtonian magazine as one of the “Most Powerful Women in Washington.” The list features 169 women who have made notable contributions across various sectors, including government, business, education, and media.

Pulley-Hayes, who took the helm at WAMU in August 2021, has been in the public media sector since 2005. Before joining WAMU, she served as the president and CEO of Community Communications, Inc., in Orlando, Florida. She also held the position of radio vice president at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, where she focused on strategic initiatives to drive innovation in public radio.

Currently, Pulley-Hayes sits on the boards of NPR, Eastern Region Public Media, and the Station Resource Group. In addition, Pulley-Hayes is a director of 826 National, a nonprofit aimed at enhancing writing skills among students in nine U.S. cities.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of women on the Washingtonian’s list. These women hold such significance to the fabric of our region and are helping to transform their fields in meaningful ways,” said Pulley-Hayes.