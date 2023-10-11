Check Out Photos From This Year’s Radio Masters Sales Summit

For two jam-packed September days in Cincinnati, radio salespeople and sales managers from across the country gathered for Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit. From inspiration from Anthony Iannarino and Roy Williams to deep insights from Bernie Weiss and John Fix, everyone took home plenty of knowledge to one-up their competition.

The Radio Masters Sales Summit also hosted the 31st annual Radio Wayne Awards, celebrating the top talent in radio sales, marketing, and management.

And of course, hearing from and meeting everybody’s favorite Program Director, Gary Sandy – aka WKRP in Cincinnati‘s Andy Travis, made for the perfect Queen City experience. (No turkeys were harmed in the production of this year’s event.)

Radio Ink thanks this year’s attendees, speakers, and participating sponsors.

Find photos from the 2023 Radio Masters Sales Summit here.