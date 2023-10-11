Big Return For Mike Rowe At SummitMedia Louisville

Radio personality Mike Rowe has rejoined SummitMedia Louisville as Assistant Program Director and afternoon talent at Q103.1 (WQNU). Rowe previously hosted mornings at the cluster’s Classic Rock 107.7 (WSFR), then known as The Eagle, for a brief period in 2022.

He steps into the position left vacant by Matt Cooper, who was promoted to Program Director at 100.3 The Wolf WCYQ in Knoxville, TN.

Rowe has also worked as Program Director and morning host at the former Cat Country 105.5 (WLVK) in Fort Knox. Rowe also spent 15 years at iHeartMedia Louisville, where he became Program Director for stations 98.9 Kiss (WNRW) and 100.5 FM (WSDF), and served as an evening host at 97.5 WAMZ.