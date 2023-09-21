Matt Cooper Reaches Rocky Top’s Summit To Program WCYQ

SummitMedia has announced the hiring of Matt Cooper as the new Program Director and afternoon on-air talent for 100.3 The Wolf (WCYQ) in Knoxville. Cooper transfers from SummitMedia’s Louisville cluster, where he served as Assistant Program Director, Music Director, and afternoon host on Q103.1 (WQNU) for the past three years. Prior to his time in Louisville, he was the evening host on WUBE, a Country station in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cooper, who has over 15 years of experience in radio programming and on-air hosting, will be on air weekday afternoons from 3 to 7 p.m. on 100.3 The Wolf, joining Hanah May. Cooper himself is eager to explore Knoxville and begin his new role, saying, “This is such a cool city, and I can’t wait to get out and explore. Thank you so much to SummitMedia for this opportunity. I’m ready to get started.”

Randy Chase, Executive Vice President of Programming at SummitMedia, expressed confidence in Cooper’s abilities. He stated, “Matt has been an incredible asset in Louisville and comes to Knoxville ready to make an impact. He is consumer-focused and results-driven.”