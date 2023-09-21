Super Hi-Fi Unveils A.I. Tool For Voice Production Mastering

AI-based radio solutions provider Super Hi-Fi has rolled out VoiceIQ, an AI technology aimed at mastering and post-producing voice recordings. Designed to convert voice files from any device into studio-quality masters, VoiceIQ aims to automate and simplify the voice production process across multiple platforms.

The technology addresses a range of common issues in voice recordings, such as noise, low volume, and inconsistent equalization. Using Super Hi-Fi’s new machine learning processes, VoiceIQ swiftly transforms each track into a broadcast-ready file, eliminating the need for manual intervention. VoiceIQ is available as a standalone service or as part of Super Hi-Fi’s Automated Production Suite.

Super Hi-Fi CTO and co-founder Brendon Cassidy said VoiceIQ was developed in response to growing demands for greater efficiency and quality in voice recording and mastering. “VoiceIQ is the solution for each of those requests, offering incredible efficiency while maintaining the extremely high quality of the hand-tuned mastering outputs that our customers require for their broadcast needs,” commented Cassidy.

Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon noted, “The supply chain and production of radio-quality voice has now been dramatically simplified to drive significant value and product innovation opportunities for an array of use cases.”