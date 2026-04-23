Women to Watch: Cat Sodano; CMG’s 106.1 BLI

Cat Sodano makes her own opportunities. “If you’re waiting for someone to hand you something in this business, you’re already behind,” she says. “I go out and create what I want.” That mentality has fueled a rapid rise at Cox Media Group’s 106.1 BLI (WBLI) on Long Island.

Sodano jumped from nights to afternoon drive in just over a year, a move that typically takes far longer, but then again, her approach isn’t typical. She’s building something bigger than a radio show: a brand. And that brand is rooted in personality, nostalgia, and real connection in a content-saturated world. “Radio isn’t just background noise,” she says. “It’s the one place where people are still experiencing something together, in real time.”

Sodano’s audience may skew Gen Z and millennial, but her mindset is broader and sharper. She understands that today’s listener expects more than music and mic breaks. They want access. They want interaction. They want to feel like they’re part of something. “Listeners don’t just want to watch anymore, they want in,” she says. “They want their question asked, their name heard, their moment. That’s what creates loyalty.”

That philosophy comes to life in her standout feature, Cat’s Chats, a multiplatform interview series that blends current Top 40 artists with the Y2K icons that defined a generation. “I lean into what I actually love,” she says. “The TRL era, boy bands, all of it. That’s not a gimmick, that’s me.”

“There’s nothing like hearing an artist you forgot you loved,” she adds. “It hits you instantly. You’re right back in that moment. That emotional connection? That’s everything.”

Sodano doesn’t just interview artists; she builds experiences around them. From her now-signature “Boyband Labubus,” custom-designed collectibles modeled after the artists she features, to fan-driven interview moments, she’s created a content ecosystem that extends far beyond the airwaves. “It’s about doing something people don’t expect,” she says. “Something the artist remembers. Something the audience wants to share.”

And she moves fast, because in today’s content cycle, timing is everything. “Pop culture moves at lightning speed,” she says. “If you’re not turning content around within 48 hours, you’ve already missed it.”

While Sodano thrives in pop culture, she’s just as intentional about using her platform for impact. From hosting conversations with medical experts to opening up about her own personal experiences, she’s not afraid to go deeper, especially on topics that often go unspoken. “If I can make someone feel seen or less alone, that matters more than anything,” she says.

For Sodano, being a top-tier talent today requires more than just showing up; it requires ownership. “You can’t just clock in, do your shift, and leave,” she says. “You have to think like a brand. What are you building? What are you creating? How are you elevating everything around you?”

That mindset has been with her from the beginning, from interning at WBLI to now owning one of its most coveted dayparts. “I grew up listening to this station,” she says. “So being here now, it’s not just a job. It’s personal.”

Sodano is part of a new generation of talent redefining what radio looks like and how it competes in a world of endless content. Her advice to women entering the industry reflects that same energy: “Say yes to everything early. Learn every angle. And don’t wait for permission,” she says. “You deserve to be at the table, so pull up a chair.”

With new projects in development and momentum on her side, Sodano isn’t slowing down anytime soon and she’s not waiting for what’s next to find her. “I don’t wait,” she says. “I build.”

Follow Cat Sodano on IG @Cat_ontheair