Pro-AM Radio Lobbying Topped $5M in Q1, Outpacing Opposition

Automakers and the Consumer Technology Association spent heavily in Washington during the first quarter of 2026 as the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act sits without a scheduled floor vote in either chamber, but radio groups and the NAB are still fighting strong.

Q1 filings show Toyota Motor North America reported $1,244,015 in Q1 lobbying activity covering taxation, automotive, telecommunications, trade, and homeland security issues. American Honda Motor Company reported $879,000; notable given that Edison Research’s Share of Ear data shows Honda drivers give AM/FM 83% of their ad-supported in-car audio time and 62% of all-audio in-car time, the highest share of any platform measured.

General Motors disclosed $40,000 tied to automotive industry issues.

In addition, the Consumer Technology Association continued its push against radio. As CTA CEO Gary Shapiro prepares to exit the association at the end of the year, the group reported $850,000 in Q1 lobbying activity that included anti-AM-bill activity.

In the fight for radio, iHeartMedia disclosed $1,086,900 and $1,034,000 across two separate filings tied to communications, broadcasting, copyright, and tax issues, along with an additional $30,000 filing, bringing its Q1 total to approximately $2.15 million. Salem Media Group reported $40,000.

The NAB reported $2,910,000 in in-house lobbying expenses, consistent with the pace of recent quarters. The organization also retained six outside firms with individual engagements ranging from $30,000 to $50,000. Combined, outside contracts totaled $217,500, bringing NAB’s overall Q1 lobbying footprint to approximately $3.13 million.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has cleared 375 co-sponsors across both chambers but remains stalled, awaiting floor scheduling from House and Senate leadership. The bill would require automakers to preserve free AM radio access in new vehicles, including electric models that have increasingly removed the feature.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.