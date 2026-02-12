Gary Shapiro Stepping Down as CTA CEO Later This Year

Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro is stepping down from his post to assume the role of Executive Chair. After leading the organization since 1991, Shapiro’s legacy at CTA among broadcasters will likely be defined by the past two years.

CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio will add CEO duties to her title with the transition, continuing to serve on the Executive Board while assuming day-to-day leadership of the association and CES beginning May 1. Fabrizio joined CTA in 2008 and, as Senior Vice President, managed CES conferences and show operations, expanded CES product categories, and modernized CTA’s membership infrastructure. Rising to President, she oversaw business units and operations for both organizations.

CTA Executive Board Industry Executive Advisor Pat Lavelle said, “Today marks an important moment for CTA. The Executive Board is proud of the strength and continuity this transition brings, and deeply excited for how it sets CTA up for continued success. With Gary and Kinsey in their new roles, we move forward with confidence, focus, and a shared commitment to our future.”

Fabrizio remarked, “I am thankful to have spent most of my career at CTA, learning the organization and working alongside its most important resource, our people. Most importantly, I am grateful for the last 18 years I’ve spent learning from Gary, seeing firsthand how he advocates for our industry, our members, and CES. I’m excited to take on this new role and appreciate that he will continue to mentor me.”

Throughout his tenure, Shapiro maintained a largely warm relationship with the terrestrial broadcast community until April 2024, when he testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to oppose the AM for Every Vehicle Act, which would mandate free over-the-air radio as a safety feature in all new automobiles sold in the US, and broadened his criticism to encompass unrelated AM/FM radio legislation.

In the months that followed, Shapiro emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of broadcast interests, not only on the AM Act, but in seeking additional performance royalties for radio, wanting the continuation of current broadcast ownership caps, fighting an ATSC 3.0 mandate for television, and even calling on radio broadcasters to question their support of the NAB.

Shapiro said, “There is a time for everything, and I’m pleased with the new opportunities for CTA and for my next chapter…Our future is bright, and I look forward to championing Kinsey, the important work of our entire organization, and pursuing new ventures.”