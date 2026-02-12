Mo Rocca Selected for 2026 LABF Insight Award at NAB Show

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation and the NAB have named CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca as the recipient of the 2026 LABF Insight Award to be presented April 21 during the We Are Broadcasters event at the 2026 NAB Show.

Rocca has served as a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning since 2011, reporting on subjects ranging from politics and public policy to culture, religion, and history. His work has included interviews at the Vatican, profiles of American presidents, and features on figures often overlooked in mainstream narratives.

In addition to his television reporting, Rocca created and hosts the podcast Mobituaries and co-authored the New York Times bestselling books Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving and Roctogenarians: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs. He is also a frequent panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! and has previously served as a correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Now in its fifth year, the LABF Insight Award recognizes an individual or organization whose body of work advances public understanding of media’s role, impact, and evolution. The award is presented annually at NAB Show. Previous recipients include Delilah, Soledad O’Brien, 60 Minutes, and LeVar Burton.

Rocca will be formally recognized on the Main Stage at NAB Show 2026, which runs April 18–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

LABF co-chairs Deborah Parenti and Dave “Chachi” Denes said, “Mo Rocca exemplifies the essence of broadcasting at its best – thoughtful, engaging, and rooted in a genuine desire to inform and inspire. Through his work across television, radio, and digital platforms, Mo brings history and culture to life with intelligence, curiosity, and heart. We are proud to honor him with the 2026 LABF Insight Award.”

NAB EVP of Industry Affairs and Innovation and LABF Board Member April Carty-Sipp said, “Mo Rocca has built a career defined by clarity, rigor, and an uncommon respect for his audience. In an era crowded with voices, his work shows how broadcast journalism can still set the standard for credibility and thoughtful storytelling.”

NAB EVP of Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka said, “NAB Show brings together the people and technologies shaping how stories are created and shared. Mo Rocca’s career reflects the enduring role of broadcast storytelling within that evolution, connecting audiences and creators across platforms through stories that resonate.”