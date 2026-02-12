Radio Ink Seeks Part-Time Remote Editorial Assistant

Radio Ink is seeking a part-time, fully remote Editorial Assistant to support its daily digital coverage and monthly print production, as our publication continues expanding its newsroom workflow and organizational infrastructure.

The Editorial Assistant will focus on writing and publishing daily news stories, with a focus on clean, accurate articles aligned with Radio Ink’s style. The role also includes monitoring and sourcing industry news, identifying developing stories across regulatory, corporate, measurement, and technology sectors, and flagging items that require coverage.

In addition to daily digital production, the position will assist with organizational aspects of Radio Ink’s monthly print magazine. Responsibilities may include tracking editorial assets, organizing contributor materials, helping manage deadlines, and maintaining structured workflows that support long-form feature development and special issues.

This is a remote role with flexible scheduling, though responsiveness to breaking industry developments is expected. The ideal candidate should be comfortable working in a fast-paced news environment with tight turnaround times and minimal supervision.

Applicants should demonstrate strong headline writing ability, clean news judgment, and a working understanding of WordPress and SEO best practices. Experience with press releases, sourcing industry stories, and maintaining factual accuracy is essential. Familiarity with the radio, audio, podcasting, or media industries is highly preferred but not required for candidates with strong trade journalism instincts.

The Editorial Assistant will work directly with the Editor-in-Chief and gain exposure to high-level industry news, executive interviews, and other major coverage throughout the year.

Interested candidates should submit a résumé and at least two writing samples demonstrating news or trade-style reporting to [email protected].