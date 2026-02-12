Radio Ink Seeks Journalist for Remote Editorial Role

By
Cameron Coats
-
0
Radio Ink New Logo full

Radio Ink is hiring a part-time, fully remote Editorial Assistant to support daily digital coverage and assist with production of its monthly print magazine. This is a fast-paced newsroom role serving radio executives and sales professionals nationwide.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Write and publish accurate, tightly structured daily news stories

  • Identify meaningful angles beyond press releases and surface-level data

  • Monitor and source industry developments across regulation, corporate strategy, measurement, technology, and sales

  • Support print production by tracking assets, organizing contributor materials, and helping manage deadlines

  • Work efficiently under tight turnaround times, including breaking news situations

Qualifications:

  • Strong writing ability and sharp news judgment required

  • WordPress proficiency is a must

  • SEO knowledge preferred

  • Radio or media industry familiarity highly preferred

  • Comfortable working independently in a deadline-driven environment

For more and to apply, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here