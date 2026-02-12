Radio Ink Seeks Journalist for Remote Editorial Role

Radio Ink is hiring a part-time, fully remote Editorial Assistant to support daily digital coverage and assist with production of its monthly print magazine. This is a fast-paced newsroom role serving radio executives and sales professionals nationwide.
Key Responsibilities:
-
Write and publish accurate, tightly structured daily news stories
-
Identify meaningful angles beyond press releases and surface-level data
-
Monitor and source industry developments across regulation, corporate strategy, measurement, technology, and sales
-
Support print production by tracking assets, organizing contributor materials, and helping manage deadlines
-
Work efficiently under tight turnaround times, including breaking news situations
Qualifications:
-
Strong writing ability and sharp news judgment required
-
WordPress proficiency is a must
-
SEO knowledge preferred
-
Radio or media industry familiarity highly preferred
-
Comfortable working independently in a deadline-driven environment
For more and to apply, click here.