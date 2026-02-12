Radio Ink Seeks Journalist for Remote Editorial Role

Radio Ink is hiring a part-time, fully remote Editorial Assistant to support daily digital coverage and assist with production of its monthly print magazine. This is a fast-paced newsroom role serving radio executives and sales professionals nationwide.

Key Responsibilities:

Write and publish accurate, tightly structured daily news stories

Identify meaningful angles beyond press releases and surface-level data

Monitor and source industry developments across regulation, corporate strategy, measurement, technology, and sales

Support print production by tracking assets, organizing contributor materials, and helping manage deadlines

Work efficiently under tight turnaround times, including breaking news situations

Qualifications:

Strong writing ability and sharp news judgment required

WordPress proficiency is a must

SEO knowledge preferred

Radio or media industry familiarity highly preferred

Comfortable working independently in a deadline-driven environment

For more and to apply, click here.