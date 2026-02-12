PMI Appoints First Board as Public Radio Consortium Takes Shape

Public Media Infrastructure has appointed its inaugural Board of Trustees, formalizing governance for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting-funded consortium created amid last year’s public radio distribution funding dispute between NPR and the CPB.

New York Public Radio Executive Chair LaFontaine Oliver is Chair of the Board. Additional trustees include KKCR Community Radio General Manager Anni Caporuscio, KCAW Raven Radio General Manager Mariana Robertson, Radio Bilingüe Co-Executive Director José Martínez-Saldaña, Vermont Public CEO Vijay Singh, and Louisville Public Media President and CEO Kenya Young.

The independent nonprofit was established in 2025 through a $57.9 million grant from CPB as a consortium of American Public Media Group, PRX, New York Public Radio, Station Resource Group, and the National Federation of Community Broadcasters to support shared infrastructure and distribution needs across public media stations nationwide.

The formation of the board comes as PMI continues developing new digital and terrestrial distribution technologies alongside ongoing support for the Public Radio Satellite System, following the November court settlement that allowed CPB to proceed with the grant.

Oliver said, “I’m grateful to CPB for the vision and foresight to invest in this station-centered consortium, as we work to imagine the future of our system, and put muscle into the project of building it. The tie that binds this country’s incredible tapestry of public radio stations is our commitment to public service – through the vital news, information, education, arts, culture, and connection we provide our communities every day. I’m honored that my fellow founding partners have entrusted me to help lay PMI’s foundations as Chair of the Board, and energized to be stepping into this new role.”

National Federation of Community Broadcasters CEO and Founding PMI Board Member A. Rima Dael said, “Our board strives to reflect the full breadth of who public media actually is – across station formats and in every type of community across the nation, large and small, rural and urban, legacy and emerging. These leaders bring deep, lived experience from stations serving communities every day, and a clear understanding of both the fragility and the power of public media infrastructure. That range of perspective is exactly what PMI was created to hold and to protect.”