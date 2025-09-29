Public Radio Fractures as NPR Battles CPB Over Network Control

For decades, NPR has operated public radio’s content distribution backbone. Now, as federal funding ends, a feud is erupting in the sphere as a new coalition, backed by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, seeks to shift that system away from its caretaker.

On Friday, CPB awarded up to $57.9 million over five years to Public Media Infrastructure, a new independent nonprofit formed by PRX, American Public Media Group, the National Federation of Community Broadcasters, New York Public Radio, and the Station Resource Group.

The grant gives PMI authority to manage interconnection services for public radio stations nationwide, with a mandate to expand digital distribution, audience measurement, and sponsorship technology. In its announcement, CPB cast PMI as a vehicle to modernize the system and broaden representation, particularly for rural and community outlets.

CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison commented, “By awarding this grant to PMI, CPB is placing trust in stations to drive the future of radio content distribution, ensuring that interconnection is not only reliable but also innovative, representative, and sustainable.”

However, the shift may be more than administrative, as PMI’s launch both challenges NPR’s dominance and stokes the fires of old rivalries. PRX, its predecessor PRI, and APMG have long competed with NPR for programming slots, station partnerships, and listener attention.

New York Public Radio President and CEO LaFontaine Oliver added that PMI is, “Committed to working collaboratively with NPR and PRSS to ensure continued service… while also innovating and adapting to both the rapid changes in technology and the evolving needs of stations everywhere.”

PMI’s hard launch follows closely on NYPR’s debut of its “Station-to-Station Programming Project,” which makes its own shows available free to struggling stations. This comes as NPR member outlets are demanding greater concessions in programming fee relief as layoffs and content cuts accelerate.

NPR’s response was swift and combative.

On Friday evening, the network filed for a temporary restraining order in federal court, seeking to block CPB from moving PRSS funding to PMI. As reported by NPR, NPR CEO Katherine Maher sent a message to member stations saying the network was pursuing “a clear judgment that finds the illegality and unconstitutionality of this executive order, and, in doing so, establishes definitively that public media enjoys the same protections from viewpoint discrimination as any other entity of the free press.”

She added that CPB’s decision had, “Undercut the bonds between our two organizations forged over many decades of service to the American people.”

Court filings from NPR attorneys Miguel A. Estrada and Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. reveal a dramatic reversal. On April 2, CPB executive Kathy Merritt allegedly affirmed that CPB had approved NPR’s contract extension and $35 million in funding to sustain current and new contracts. But less than two weeks later, Merritt informed NPR that CPB would instead direct funding to a new entity, provided it had no ties to NPR.

Behind the public statements, longstanding relationships have frayed.

While CPB, NPR, and PBS presented a united front in fighting to preserve federal subsidies, NPR’s own reporting indicates CPB and PBS leaders privately told lawmakers they could live with NPR alone being excluded from subsidies. Through the rescission process, President Donald Trump frequently called for the end of funds to NPR over alleged liberal bias, while remaining more subdued about its public television siblings.

NPR warns that once CPB reallocates funds, its role may be irretrievable as the corporation winds down. With PRSS funding set to expire September 30 and a court hearing scheduled the day before, the outcome will decide NPR’s future role and public radio’s path in a post-funding era.