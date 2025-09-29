Katz: 95% Cite Radio As Best Way To Follow NFL On The Go

Even while the NFL’s first TV ratings for the 2025 season are reflecting the highest opening numbers in league history, AM/FM radio remains the medium that attracts the sport’s most loyal and engaged fans, according to Katz Radio Group research and analysis.

Katz found that NFL radio listeners are 28% more likely than the average fan to describe themselves as “big fans” and their behaviors reflect that loyalty. They attend games at a rate 67% higher than average, tailgate 74% more often, and watch games in bars and restaurants 40% more frequently.

This mobility translates to one of radio’s greatest strengths: portability. Katz reports that 95% of fans cite radio as their most reliable way to follow live games when on the go, particularly in cars. Local flagship stations that carry NFL broadcasts consistently rank at the top of their markets.

This loyal, on-the-go fanbase represents a high dollar value to advertisers.

Katz data backs up previous research indicating that these listeners are active consumers, with spending patterns far above the average. NFL radio audiences report spending over $300 at restaurants in the past month, taking three or more foreign vacations, investing $10,000 in overseas travel, putting $2,000 toward home improvements, and purchasing or leasing luxury vehicles.

This compounds on recent Audacy analysis from Vision Insights Decoder Fan Insights and Nielsen Scarborough shows that sports audio attracts the NFL’s most committed audiences. Sports podcast listeners rank highest at 82% avid fans, followed closely by sports talk radio and play-by-play at 81%. By comparison, game highlight TV viewers are 79% avid, live TV 77%, and league/team social media followers 78%. Casual fan levels are lower in audio, underscoring its core loyalty.

That loyalty extends to advertisers. Avid NFL fans are 52% more likely to feel positive about sponsors than the average NFL fan (45%) or the general US population (37%). Nearly half say they would consider sponsor brands, with 49% seeking more information.