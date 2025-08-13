Audio Delivers NFL’s Most Loyal Fans Directly To Advertisers

For brands chasing NFL loyalty, audio should be the first draft pick. Audacy-presented data finds sports audio delivers the highest concentration of avid fans across platforms, and those listeners are markedly more likely to favor, consider, and research sponsors.

According to research from Vision Insights Decoder Fan Insights and Nielsen Scarborough, sports podcast listeners lead slightly at 82% avid fans, followed by sports talk radio and play-by-play listeners at 81% each. By comparison, game highlight TV viewers measure 79% avid, live game TV viewers 77%, and social media followers for league and team news 78%. Casual fan representation is lower in sports audio than in other formats, signaling a core audience that is deeply committed to the league.

The sponsor impact among these fans is a game-winner.

Avid NFL fans are 52% more likely to feel positive about brands that sponsor their favorite team or league compared to 45% for all NFL fans and 37% for the general US population. Nearly half are more likely to consider these brands, and 49% will actively seek out more information – behaviors that index between 136 and 141 against the US population. Emotional response is also elevated.

Sports audio’s value is further reflected in the demographic and lifestyle profile of NFL fans who consume it.

Compared to the general US population, they are 48% more likely to live in households earning $100,000 or more, 34% more likely to be business decision-makers, and 21% more likely to be small business owners. Lifestyle indicators are also high for an active and healthy lifestyle, new auto purchase intent, high mobile spending, and home improvement planning.

Nielsen data from the 2023-2024 NFL season previously showed that AM/FM NFL broadcasts are attracting a younger, employed, and more affluent audience. The format also benefits from in-car listening, as the “best available screen” for on-the-go fans.

That analysis revealed radio also outperforms TV in reaching the highly lucrative sports bettor segment. During Sunday, Monday, and Thursday Night Football, radio audiences post a betting index of 366, compared to 215 for TV — meaning they are 266% more likely to bet than the average consumer.

This higher betting engagement holds steady across weekend games, the playoffs, and the Super Bowl, reinforcing radio’s ability to connect with active, engaged sports fans.