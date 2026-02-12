Nate Bargatze Coming To NAB Show 2026 For Award, Chat, Q&A

The NAB is celebrating comedian Nate Bargatze in Las Vegas this April as the recipient of the 2026 NAB Television Chairman’s Award. Bargatze will accept the award on the NAB Show Main Stage on April 21 and participate in a fireside chat and Q&A.

The Television Chairman’s Award, first presented in 2009, recognizes individuals whose work reflects broadcast television’s cultural impact and connection with audiences. Past honorees include Kelsey Grammer, Penn & Teller, Jennifer Hudson, Sterling K. Brown, Jim Parsons, and Mario Lopez.

In 2024, Bargatze set a record for the largest one-year gross by a comedy performer at $82.2 million, according to Billboard. He hosted the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS in 2025, delivering the highest-rated Emmys broadcast in four years.

Bargatze has hosted two episodes of Saturday Night Live, with sketches drawing more than 42 million combined YouTube views. He won a Grammy for his Netflix special and comedy album Your Friend, Nate Bargatze and authored the New York Times bestseller Big Dumb Eyes: Stories from a Simpler Mind, which spent 11 weeks on the list.

In 2023, he launched Nateland Entertainment to produce stand-up specials, podcasts, and film and television content. He co-created and stars in the feature comedy The Breadwinner, scheduled for theatrical release May 29, and co-created and hosts The Greatest Average American, premiering February 25 on ABC and Hulu.

NAB Television Board Chair Nick Radziul said, “Nate Bargatze has become one of the most important figures in American entertainment by making comedy that resonates across generations and platforms. His work demonstrates how broadcast television continues to be the cultural bridge between creators and audiences, delivering unparalleled reach and trusted, must-watch content that sparks shared moments viewers embrace.”

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “Nate Bargatze’s rise underscores the continued ability of broadcast television to build a sense of community and reach large audiences at a time when viewing habits are rapidly changing. His power to create and deliver widespread appeal among the broader public is central to what NAB Show represents and why Nate is such a fitting honoree.”