Nina Montgomery Takes On PD Role For Two More In Shreveport

Cumulus Media has elevated Nina Montgomery to the role of Program Director for two of its Adult Contemporary stations in Shreveport: Hot AC Q 97.3 (KQHN) and AC Lite Rock 100.7 (KRMD-AM). Montgomery will continue in her existing role in the market as PD of Urban AC Magic 102.9 (KVMA), where she has served for over 14 years.

She will also continue as the Midday On-Air Host for Magic 102.9.

Cumulus Shreveport Market Manager Tish Boden stated, “Nina taking on these additional leadership roles as Program Director for Q 97.3 FM and Lite Rock 100.7 is a win for Cumulus Shreveport. She has done a phenomenal job programming Magic 102.9 FM for over 14 years.”

Cumulus Media Vice President of Urban Formats Kenny Smoov commented, “Nina is a hardworking and creative programmer that deserves a chance to spread her wings and tenacity to a new challenge and format!”

Montgomery said, “From working closely with our sales team, to finding creative ways to generate revenue, to playing the music that speaks to our target audience, each day will bring new opportunities. As we grow our reach and solidify a stronghold in our community, we will make great radio and have fun doing it!”