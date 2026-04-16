Christian FM Adds ‘Brant Hansen Show’ Across TCM Network

The Today Christian Music network has a new afternoon centerpiece. Christian FM Media Group is expanding The Brant Hansen Show to the network, which Christian FM acquired from Salem Media Group last year, growing the show to more than 200 markets in the US and Canada.

Joined by show producer Sherri Lynn, the expansion builds on Hansen’s long-standing presence on Christian FM Media’s AC Total and FTP formats, where the program has aired for more than a decade. Hansen was honored as one of Radio Ink‘s inaugural Christian Radio Champions in March.

Christian FM Media Group National Affiliations Director Geoff Moore said, “At the end of the day, we’re here to serve listeners with content that matters. Brant brings authenticity, encouragement, and a perspective rooted in faith that people don’t just hear — they feel. Expanding this show means more people get that kind of daily connection.”