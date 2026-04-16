Angie Owens Rises to VP of Operations at Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research is promoting a 16-year company veteran to its top operations role. Angie Owens, who joined the music and ratings research firm in 2008, steps up to Vice President of Operations as Cornerstone heads into a product expansion phase.

As VP of Operations, Owens will continue overseeing data processing, customer service, and product management while helping drive new releases of the server-driven XTrends platform, Triton streaming data integration, and enhanced capabilities for music research products Analyst and Hook Exchange.

Cornerstone Research CEO and Owner Brad Riegel said, “Angie’s contributions to Cornerstone and its valued products and best-in-class customer service are immeasurable. This promotion recognizes her years of hard work and dedication and her ability to guide us into our exciting next chapters.”