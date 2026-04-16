Spanish Broadcasting System Elevates Richard Lara to COO

While the initial news may have been overshadowed in the company’s announcement of its impending Chapter 11 proceedings, Spanish Broadcasting System is promoting General Counsel Richard Lara to a dual role at the top of the organization as Chief Operating Officer.

In his expanded role, Lara, who joined SBS in 2016, will oversee day-to-day operations and coordinate across the company’s radio, digital, and experiential platforms, with a focus on performance, cost optimization, and strategic execution. He will continue to lead the company’s legal, regulatory, and governance functions.

SBS Chairman and CEO Raúl Alarcón said, “Richard has been a steady and trusted leader during an important period for the Company.”

Lara commented, “I am honored to take on this expanded role. We are focused on alignment across the organization and strengthening our platforms to position the Company for long-term success.”