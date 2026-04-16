Beasley Media Brings History Alive with America 250 Initiative

As broadcasters across the US celebrate America’s semiquincentennial, Beasley Media Group is launching its own multiplatform initiative, bringing 1776’s defining moments to listeners leading up to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing.

The content series will feature PSAs highlighting the leadership of Benjamin Franklin and John Adams as they helped lead the Continental Congress, America’s first semblance of government, as well as revolution-defining moments like Washington’s crossing of the Delaware.

These messages will be paired with live and recorded interviews, featuring guests sharing their stories regarding America’s beginnings and its evolution.

Beasley Media Group CCO Heidi Raphael said, “At this pivotal time in our nation’s history, Philadelphia holds an especially unique and powerful place in telling America’s story. Through our Community of Caring Initiative, we’re proud to share that story across our platforms – connecting our audiences to the past while celebrating what lies ahead.”