Dr. Johannes M. Bauer Joins FCC As Chief Economist

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced the appointment of Dr. Johannes M. Bauer as the agency’s new Chief Economist. Dr. Bauer, currently the Director of the James H. and Mary B. Quello Center at Michigan State University, will serve a one-year term.

He will work in the FCC’s Office of Economics and Analytics. Bauer is noted for his research in advanced communications technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI, as well as his practical work in broadband access and digital equity.

The Chairwoman commented on Bauer’s appointment, stating, “In his role as Chief Economist, Dr. Bauer will bring understanding of the latest research related to industry, foster the professional development of the FCC’s economists, and ensure economic and data analysis of the highest quality for the benefit of the consumer.”

The FCC also revealed the recipients of its Excellence in Economic Analysis and Excellence in Engineering Awards.

The Excellence in Economic Analysis Award for 2023 went to Lester Roberts from the Office of Economics and Analytics. Roberts was honored for his work in enhancing the resilience of the Emergency Alert System. His program allows the Commission to review State EAS Plans more efficiently, thereby enhancing public safety.

John Gabrysch from the Media Bureau won the Excellence in Engineering Award for 2023. Gabrysch was recognized for his innovative tools for analyzing interference in the AM radio service, which will streamline the FCC’s licensing process for AM radio stations.

Chairwoman Rosenworcel acknowledged the contributions of the award winners, saying, “To effectively serve the American people, the FCC must tackle highly complex engineering issues and perform sophisticated economic analyses. Thank you to Lester Roberts and John Gabrysch for all you have done to help the Commission fulfill its mission and promote the public interest.”