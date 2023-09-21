WDVE Pulls 7 Figures For Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh’s 102.5 WDVE concluded its 16th annual DVE Rocks for Children’s Radiothon, raising more than $1.06 million to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. The event took place from September 13 to September 15 and featured on-air interviews with current and former patients, their families, and hospital staff.

The radio station’s on-air personalities, including Randy Baumann, Bill Crawford, Val Porter, Mike Prisuta, Michele Michaels, and Chad Tyson, engaged the audience with heartfelt stories from the hospital.

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation President Rachel Petrucelli said, “We are beyond thrilled to raise over one million dollars in donations this year for UPMC Children’s. We can’t thank the WDVE staff, the listeners and the sponsors enough for going above and beyond to make this year unforgettable. This again showcases how UPMC Children’s has and always will be supported by the Pittsburgh community.”

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh Market President Tim McAleer added, “It is truly amazing the response to the DVE Rocks for Children’s Radiothon. WDVE has engaged listeners in the Pittsburgh community and around the country who rally for the kids, and I am continually impressed with the DVE talent for the effort they put forth, which is reflected by this year’s funds raised.”