FCC Levies Dual Fines For Gendreau Over AM and FM Violations

Gendreau Broadcast LLC, the licensee of KMCN and KCLN-AM in Clinton, IA, has reached a Consent Decree with the Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau to resolve a series of compliance issues, with accompanying civil penalties totaling $9,000.

Media Bureau Chief Albert Shuldiner initiated the investigation into KCLN based on an informal objection received during the review of the station’s license renewal application, which was filed on October 5, 2020. The objection raised concerns about Gendreau’s failure to maintain its online public inspection file, provide a link to it on the station’s website, and reduce the station’s power at night.

A similar objection to KMCN’s license renewal alleged that Gendreau failed to maintain its online public inspection file, did not provide a link to the file on its website, and falsely certified its compliance with FCC’s Online Public Inspection File Rule.

Gendreau did not initially respond to the objection but later submitted a response on December 15, 2022, after receiving a letter of inquiry from the Bureau.

As part of the Consent Decree, Gendreau has agreed to implement a comprehensive compliance plan to ensure future adherence to FCC regulations and the Communications Act of 1934. The compliance plan will involve submitting a report to the Audio Division one year after entering into the Consent Decree. Additionally, Gendreau will pay a civil penalty of $6,000 for the AM violations and $3,000 for the violations on the FM.