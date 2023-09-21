WABC Adds Former Senator Alfonse D’Amato To Roster

Former US Senator Alfonse D’Amato of New York is joining Red Apple Media’s 77WABC as a regular contributor. D’Amato will offer his political insights on various programs, including the afternoon show Cats & Cosby, co-hosted by station owner John Catsimatidis and journalist Rita Cosby.

D’Amato served in the U.S. Senate representing New York from 1981 until 1999, and was re-elected twice. His political credentials include roles on the President’s Commission on Aviation Security and Terrorism (PCAST), the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Senate Finance Committee. After leaving the Senate, D’Amato founded lobbying firm Park Strategies.

Catsimatidis commented, “Senator D’Amato is one of the smartest, most common sense, and knowledgeable people I know. From his many years in the US Senate, Al has a deep understanding of the underpinnings of politics — local, national, and global – and will help 77WABC listeners discern the truth about what’s really going on in Washington and the world.”

Sen. D’Amato added, “77WABC is a station whose people call it the way it is and aren’t wed to a political party but are wed to doing what’s right in America.”