Canadian Radio Legend Rosalie Trombley Honored With Statue

A ceremony was held last Sunday on Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ontario, where a bronze sculpture commemorating the late Rosalie Trombley was unveiled. Known as “The Lady with the Golden Ear,” Trombley was the music director for CKLW The Big 8 during the 1970s, when the station was among the top five CHR stations in North America.

The event attracted a variety of notable attendees, including Windsor’s mayor, local CKLW figures, and Burton Cummings, the lead singer of The Guess Who, whose career was launched by Trombley. The gathering also included Trombley’s family members and the sculptor responsible for the bronze statue.

The day’s activities extended beyond the unveiling, featuring a mid-day reception at St. Clair College where speakers included former CKLW personalities such as Pat Holiday, Ted “The Bear” Richards, Jo-Jo Shutty-MacGregor, and Les Garland. Charlie O’Brien, who organized the entire event, was among the speakers. The day concluded with a museum tour and a panel discussion, along with the showing of the documentary The Rise & Fall of The Big 8.

Art Vuolo was on hand to capture the day, which can be viewed here.