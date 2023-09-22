Send Us Your Blast From The Past: Ken Peach, 1980

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Ken Peach’s years on air and as station manager at WADB 95.9 licensed to Point Pleasant, NJ.

Ken was with WADB from 1971 through 1983. He tells Radio Ink that radio stays in his blood: “Although I left broadcasting after selling my radio station in Florida in 1985, I remain active building Part 15 AM stations for local churches. I also helped form the organization that bought an FM and two AM stations in the metro Orlando area that now carry Relevant Radio network.”

