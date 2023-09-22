Former GM and Broker Burt Sherwood Passes At 95

Burt Sherwood, a prominent figure in the radio industry for more than 70 years, has died at the age of 95. Retired Cox Radio Chief Operating Officer Dick Ferguson communicated the news to Radio Ink on Thursday. Sherwood died in hospice care in Sarasota, FL.

Starting at WWXL in Peoria, IL, he soon moved to KTBS in Shreveport, LA as a morning program host and commercial announcer for Louisiana Hayride. He later worked at WIBC in Indianapolis and WOPA in Chicago, where he announced network noon newscasts. In the ’50s and early ’60s, Sherwood worked in NYC as one of the city’s first Rock & Roll jocks on WMCA as “The Night Watchman.”

Sherwood might be best known as the General Manager for various stations including WMAQ-AM in Chicago, WMEE in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and WIBG-AM in Philadelphia.

In June 1977, Sherwood joined WMAQ, taking the reins after the departure of current iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman and GM Charlie Warner. His tenure at WMAQ coincided with Bill Hennes being named as Program Director.

Both Sherwood and Hennes moved on to start a consultancy in 1982, which eventually led them to acquire WRJZ in Knoxville. By the mid-1980s, Sherwood transitioned into a role as a media broker. He remained active in this capacity through the 1990s, notably brokering a deal in May 1992 involving WCNN-AM and WALR in Atlanta.

Radio Ink discussed Sherwood’s legacy with those that worked with him throughout his career.

Alpha Media’s Rich Renik, who worked at WMAQ from 1975 – 1988, said, “Burt was brought in along with Programmer, Bill Hennes to refine ‘his format’ and put WMAQ back on track. He accomplished this with a leadership style that put ‘family’ first. And, that’s how he treated each and every one of us. It must have worked, because, those relationships continue today.”

Bill Hennes told us, “I met Burt in 1967 when he hired me as his Program Director at WNHC/New Haven, CT. Once we began working together, we were joined at the hip. Burt and I had a long, wonderful relationship, both personally and professionally. I consulted all the stations Burt worked for prior to us going to WMAQ/WKQX in Chicago. He was my strongest ally and best friend. His passing leaves a large void in my life and the broadcast industry. He was a legend!”

Dick Ferguson, who worked under Sherwood at WNHC, in New Haven, CT, said, “The rewards of a great first boss and mentor in the radio business can not be overestimated. Burt was that guy for me. He hired me straight out of college at WNHC in New Haven and we worked together for three years and remained friends for the next 52 years. He loved radio and it loved him back. In many ways the expression, ‘They don’t make them like Burt anymore,’ rings true now that he’s gone. I will miss him.”

Terry Stevens, who worked on-air at WMAQ from ’79-’86, added, “Burt had a great sense about how to make everyone feel they were a major reason why the station was a success. In 20 some years in radio he was by far the best manager I worked for.”

Sherwood is survived by his wife Anne, daughter Ellen, and son Jason.