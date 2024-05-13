Travis Daily Takes Country Format Reins At Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media has appointed Travis Daily as its Vice President of Country. Daily will oversee content strategy for Cumulus’s 55 country-formatted stations nationwide. He steps into the role following Charlie Cook, who will exit the company on May 31.

Daily’s promotion comes after recently taking over as Brand and Content Manager for Cumulus Media’s two Nashville country stations, 103.3 Country (WKDF) and 95.5 Nash Icon (WSM-FM), starting May 1.

He previously served as Program Director for 93.3 The Bull (KUBL) in Salt Lake City after holding the positions of Operations Manager and Program Director at Beasley Media Group’s 99.5 WQYK in Tampa. He also spent 17 years at iHeartMedia, where his roles included Senior Vice President of Programming for the Sarasota and Tampa clusters and Operations Manager at Y96.9 (KCCY) in Colorado Springs.

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “When Charlie Cook told me he was departing, I was faced with one of the tougher decisions of my career: who could I trust to lead and represent our vast fleet of important Country stations with the finesse and character that Charlie did? On every front, Travis rises to the demands. Fresh from a fast, stunning turnaround at KUBL, he has demonstrated the creative and executive skills and style that set him apart from the rest. A new era begins in Nashville.”

Travis Daily shared, “Storytelling is at the heart of every great Country song. As VP of Country, you’re not just shaping playlists; you are weaving narratives that resonate with listeners across Cumulus Media’s entire footprint of Country stations. Together with our talented programmers, we’ll harmonize tradition with innovation, ensuring that our stations remain a vibrant part of listeners’ lives.”

“It’s an exciting time to be in Country music and, with the advancement of technology, we have almost unlimited ways to deliver content. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Country stations for Cumulus from my new hometown of Nashville, where I’ll be working intensively with WKDF and WSM-FM.”