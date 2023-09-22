NAB Show New York Offering New Content Summit For Radio

NAB Show New York is set to host its inaugural Broadcast Content Summit on Thursday, October 26, with a track designed specifically for radio. The Summit aims to provide valuable strategies and networking opportunities for content creators, programmers, talent, and station managers.

The conference will be hosted by NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and features a one-on-one conversation with CBS Hall of Fame sportscaster James Brown. The focus will be on Brown’s insights into broadcasting, his career achievements, and his approach to both radio and TV. The Summit concludes a two-day series of events, starting with the Radio Insights Executive Seminar on Wednesday, October 25, which will delve into pressing topics for industry leaders.

Other featured speakers include Buzz Knight, ABC Audio’s Steven Portnoy, Cox Media Group Radio EVP Rob Babin, and WNEW’s Karen Carson.

NAB Executive Vice President for Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp said, “The priority is to deliver strategies and solutions on key issues and discuss opportunities for broadcasters,” said April Carty-Sipp. “We launched the Summit to help broadcasters navigate the ever-evolving media landscape, focusing on content creation and insights, but also technology and innovation breakthroughs, recruiting the next generation of broadcasters, audience engagement and so much more.”